Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Click here to see the body camera footage of the arrest on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of crashing a stolen van into a gym while intoxicated.

Deputies arrested Adam Naylor, 42, following a report of a suspected car-jacking at a Holiday Inn Express on Crown Lake Boulevard in Bonita Springs late Tuesday.

Upon arrival, LCSO found that Naylor had allegedly approached the van in the parking lot and forcefully demanded the driver leave the vehicle.

A fight broke out between the driver and Naylor, leading to the eventual theft of the van.

Another call was made later that evening about a vehicle matching the make and model of the stolen van crashing into a nearby business and its occupant fleeing the scene.

The business, identified as Smash Fitness on Bonita Springs Road, was then swarmed with law enforcement, as K-9 units were deployed to search for the suspect.

Naylor was found hiding in some bushes.

He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. His charges include carjacking, DUI, DUI property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.

LCSO noted that Naylor was arrested in 2007 for disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer.