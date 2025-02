The girls of Evangelical Christian School basketball are the reigning state champions and it’s time to defend their crown.

“It’s going to take us playing our game, just doing what we do,” ECS senior guard Areille Marc said.

The Sentinels return to the state semifinals for the third straight season, more confident than ever.

“I feel like we’re prepared to be in the atmosphere,” ECS junior forward and center Nalah Smith said. “We are ready to compete and ready to just face whatever comes our way, like we’re not going to be shocked by our environment.

The team is 22 and 7 on the season… and playing their best basketball at the right time.

“We’re deep, we play tremendous defense and we have the greatest camaraderie and continuity and chemistry I’ve ever seen in a basketball team,” ECS girls basketball head Coach Dwayne Donnell said.

Keep it up and they are one win away from another trip to the state title game.

“It would mean a lot because this is my last year, so winning another state championship, that would be like the final cherry on the cake,” Marc said.

“Mindset of going into Thursday is doing what we’ve been doing these last couple games and just keeping it all together and not leaving any money on the table,” Smith said.

The Sentinels face Miami Country Day on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Final Four.

A win punches their ticket to the 2A state championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.