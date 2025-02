A high-ranking police officer has been placed on leave after being accused of a lewd crime at a department store.

Lt. Dion Freeman with the Fort Myers Police Department is on unpaid administrative leave for alleged indecent exposure in a Target bathroom.

WINK News received the incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Gulf Coast Town Center Target on Jan. 14.

A store manager told deputies while he was washing his hands in the store’s public restroom, he noticed Freeman exposing and touching himself while staring at the manager.

The report goes on to say the suspect left the store after the encounter and drove off in a Mercedes SUV.

Freeman is charged with indecent exposure, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

FMPD said the alleged incident happened while Freeman was off duty.

He remains on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal affairs investigation.