Byron Donalds CREDIT WINK News

Congressman Byron Donalds has officially announced his candidacy for Florida governor.

In a statement, Donalds expressed gratitude for the support he has received, particularly from President Donald Trump.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support we have received, especially from President Trump,” said Donalds. “He is making America great again, and I am proud to be the only candidate for governor that President Trump trusts to keep Florida great.”

Donalds made the announcement on Fox News, emphasizing the importance of family and friends in his decision.

“After a lot of prayer, a lot of thoughts with my family and friends, I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida,” said Donalds.

One of Donalds’ key campaign issues is Florida’s insurance problem. According to Insurify, a national insurance data collection group, Florida has the most expensive property insurance premiums in the country, averaging roughly $11,000 a year.

Donalds believes his background in banking and financial services positions him to address this issue effectively.

“My career in banking, insurance, and in financial services, I want to make sure that we solve this problem for the people of Florida,” said Donalds. “It’s going to mean bringing every stakeholder to the table because the people of Florida is what’s going to matter. We got to solve it. We got to stabilize those costs.”

The potential competition for Donalds includes Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gov. DeSantis recently praised his wife as a potential candidate for governor while suggesting Donalds may not be suitable.

When asked about the possibility of Casey DeSantis running, Donalds responded, “Honestly, right now, it’s very early. I’m the only person in this race right now, so we’ll see what happens.”

Casey DeSantis has previously stated she is not interested in running, but the situation could change. Gov. DeSantis has indicated he would support a candidate he deems fit, potentially leading to new candidates emerging.

Despite the uncertainties, Donalds holds a significant advantage with President Trump’s endorsement. Many attribute Trump’s endorsement of Ron DeSantis in 2018 as a key factor in his gubernatorial victory.