Lee County is leading the nation with a new pilot program in emergency management, making it the first county in the country to take such a proactive step.

“It’s a way for us to use metrics to display where we’re at in a time of a disaster,” said John Schultz, Chief of Emergency Management for Lee County.

Schultz expressed his excitement about the program.

“When I saw the program, I immediately thought, this could be used in our community, and, you know, a community that’s very resilient because we’ve had storms here,” said Schultz.

The program uses a simple color-coded gauge system: red for bad, green for good. It indicates conditions like communication outages, power loss, and road closures to better enhance disaster impact.

“No communication. Your water treatment plan is out. No one has any power. Those would be all things would be in the red,” said Schultz.

The program, funded by a grant from the Department of Homeland Security, aims to provide real-time data during disasters using community lifelines.

These lifelines cover safety and security, food, hydration, shelter, health and medical, water system, energy (power and fuel), communications, transportation and hazardous materials.

It allows officials to monitor and communicate the status of these critical areas during emergencies.

“We just got the software deployed. We’re still going through the training with it. We meet weekly with the developers,” Schultz said.

The program is not intended to be used daily but becomes crucial during disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, or cyberattacks.

“We have a great team at my office, and we’re kind of looking at things. How do we innovate? How do we do things differently, and how do we get community?” Schultz said.

Although the program is still in its early stages, having been deployed only a few weeks ago, Schultz anticipates it will be ready for the Lee County public by the beginning of hurricane season with a nationwide rollout in April 2025.