Mark Sievers, convicted of orchestrating the murder of his wife Teresa Sievers, has been granted an evidentiary hearing, stirring strong emotions and reactions from family members.

Annie Lisa, Teresa’s sister, shared her thoughts with WINK News, emphasizing that her family chooses not to dwell on past events.

“Life is a forward-moving game, so I’m not interested in whatever is going on because of course he is going to do what he has to do. He’s on death row,” said Lisa.

She expressed confidence that the hearing will not alter Mark Sievers’ sentence.

“I do not see anything in this hearing that is going to mitigate his life sentence or is going to grant him a new trial or exonerate him in any possible way,” said Lisa.

The hearing, granted by a judge this week, will reexamine the evidence that led to Sievers’ death row sentence for hiring two men to kill his wife in 2015 at their Bonita Springs home.

Sievers’ legal team has put forward six claims, suggesting he was denied a fair trial and had insufficient counsel.

While some perceive this hearing as a potential turning point for Sievers, Lisa remains resolute in her belief that justice will prevail.

She has communicated with the state attorney’s office and remains untroubled by the upcoming proceedings.