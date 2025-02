This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street.

These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Drem Kay Benjamin is wanted in Lee County for violating probation.

She pled guilty to criminal mischief after using a crowbar to smash a truck’s windows.

Investigators say she thought the truck belonged to her boyfriend, but it wasn’t his.

The 54-year-old is accused of violating probation two weeks ago.

Micael Daire’s has a bench warrant out for her arrest after missing court on a charge of the possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies say the 44-year-old is aware of her warrant and has avoided law enforcement.

Look for her in North Cape Coral and North Fort Myers.

There’s also a bench warrant out for Wendy Hogancamp. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us she skipped court on drug-related charges.

The 59-year-old is a repeat offender.

Look for her in the Suncoast neighborhood of North Fort Myers.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.