A hit-and-run in Naples has left an 18-year-old dead, raising questions and concerns within the community. The victim, Kade Schembri, was a senior at Naples High School.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible for the incident.

Julian Schembri, Kade’s father, shared the devastating moment he learned of his son’s death.

“I got a phone call from my ex-wife at five o’clock in the morning saying, unfortunately, ‘Kade has passed. We need to go to the hospital,'” he said.

Kade was hit by a car on Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. while crossing the street on Radio Road near San Marcos Boulevard. The driver has not yet come forward.

“If anyone saw anything or has any information, just please give it to the police,” Schembri said.

Kade’s parents, Julian Schembri and Claudia Clarke, remembered him fondly.

“He was very silly. Yeah, he definitely thrived on being a goofball,” said Schembri.

“He was very, very outgoing,” Clark said.

“He was very sociable. He was very friendly to everyone,” said Schembri.

“He could talk to anyone, which is quite rare these days,” Clark said.

The community continues to seek answers as the investigation unfolds.