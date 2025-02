A new facility in Southwest Florida is opening its doors to provide a safe and supportive environment for foster children.

This milestone was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a significant step forward for the community and the organization involved.

Linda Presley from Lutheran Services Florida shared her personal connection to the cause.

“It hits a really strong nerve for me because I came from foster care, and so I understand it very deeply and personally, and the sense of abandonment that these children feel,” said Presley.

Amy Eldridge, owner of FK Your Diet, emphasized the challenges faced by foster children.

“My business partner, Doug Miller, was a foster kid growing up, and he, unfortunately, aged out of the system. So he knows what it’s like to be a foster kid, not knowing where you’re going to sleep the next night if you’re going to get food,” said Eldridge.

Kevin Stamper, VP of Development at Lutheran Services Florida, highlighted the pressing issue in the region.

“So right now, we know that in the last 20 years, we’ve had 77 kids that have not been able to be placed. So, unfortunately, with state regulations, they sleep in offices. They sleep sometimes in emergency shelters,” said Stamper.

This new facility, Home Bridge, aims to be a transitional home for foster children awaiting permanent placement.

“Home Bridge and beyond is meant to be a bridge for children that are coming into foster care and don’t have a more permanent placement,” said Stamper.

The $900,000 facility was made possible by community support and will provide a comforting home for transitioning foster teenagers.

“I’m anxious to see their smiles. That’s the important part. Make them feel secure,” said donor Thomas Fewster.

Eldridge hopes the facility offers comfort and safety to children in need.

“For foster kids, it’s not their fault that they’re in this situation. I’m hoping that this creates, like a child that’s coming from a scary situation into a place that’s comforting, that they can take a deep breath and say, I’m safe,” said Eldridge.

Every child deserves a safe place to sleep. For those interested in supporting Lutheran Services Florida through donations or volunteering, click here for more information.