WINK News recently celebrated a significant milestone in its community-driven initiative, March to a Million Meals, surpassing the goal of donating one million meals to those in need across Southwest Florida.

At the heart of this initiative is the St. Matthew’s House Food Pantry in central Naples, which has expanded its operations to meet the growing demand for food.

The pantry offers more than just groceries; it serves as a beacon of hope and support for the community.

“We see about 150 new people every week, so the change is that we are continuing to see more food insecurity in our community,” said Steve Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew’s House.

Brooder highlighted the dramatic increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the number of families served has surged from 400 a month to approximately 400 a day.

“Everything people have gone through with inflation after COVID, hurricanes, being displaced, losing jobs and just having difficulties making ends meet,” Brooder said.

The pantry operates as a choice pantry, allowing families to select their own items, similar to a grocery store, ensuring they receive what they truly need.

“They get a shopping cart and pick the items they want we help them load their cars up,” Brooder said.

Beyond food, the pantry offers additional resources through community partners, providing support like legal aid and other essential services.

“We have community partners that can provide resources so better together, legal aid, different partner agencies are here so if they need help from other agencies they can get it while they are here,” Brooder said.

One mother shared how the pantry alleviates the stress of feeding her family.

“She works full-time and this is something that’s just another additional recourse to really low-income families, families that are having a really hard situation like she is just making it day-to-day,” said a translator for the mother.

St. Matthew’s House Food Pantry aims to restore dignity and empower choice for those seeking assistance in the community.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page. Even though we met our goal, the collection continues!