Six-year-old Da’Mari Brown’s life took a dramatic turn from constant movement to being bedridden due to a mysterious medical condition.

His inspiring recovery from a rare illness is this week’s Miracle Moment.

Da’Mari’s grandmother, Missy Brown, first noticed something was wrong right before Thanksgiving when he became unusually quiet and stopped eating and talking.

“He got really quiet, he quit eating, he quit talking; he would nod, [and] that would be the only way of communicating to me: laying and sleeping on the couch out here,” said Brown. “And then he sat up, hollering in pain and then passed back out.”

Doctors in Port Charlotte rushed him to Golisano Children’s Hospital when his heart rate dropped to under 50.

Upon arrival, Da’Mari was placed on a ventilator, and the first night was critical.

“I remember sitting on the couch on the side of the bed, and, ‘Lord, you just took my Mama. Don’t take him. Take me. If it’s his time, take me. He’s got his full life,'” said Brown.

An MRI revealed a rare lesion on Da’Mari’s brain, which initially appeared similar to a stroke but was located in an unusual area.

“And why would a child that’s otherwise normal with a typically mild infection present with a stroke?” said Dr. Britt Stroud, Da’Mari’s neurologist.

Dr. Stroud explained that Da’Mari had walking pneumonia, which led to a rare condition he had never seen before.

“It weighs heavily because, just like every parent wants certainty, I want certainty too, so it’s mild encephalopathy, reversible splenial lesion syndrome. His was absolutely 100% reversible,” he said.

The word “reversible” brought immense relief to the family.

“I have one picture of his first smile after that week because he put his arm on my shoulder. Little by little, the words slowly started coming,” said Brown.

The treatment involved addressing the infection with IV steroids and immunotherapy.

“The IV was really painful. At the last little bit, I started crying,” Da’Mari said.

After a week of treatment, Da’Mari and his “Mimi” returned home, continuing to work on his speech and mobility.

On Christmas Eve, Missy received the news that the spot on Da’Mari’s brain was gone.

“It was a Christmas miracle. Prayer works,” she said.

Da’Mari’s story is indeed a miracle moment, showcasing his complete turnaround.

“I am a miracle,” Da’Mari said.

Dr. Stroud doesn’t believe Da’Mari is at increased risk of this happening again with another infection in the future.