Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels.com

Is there a science to slacking off? WINK News delved into the concept of “time theft” in the workplace, a phenomenon where employees are on the clock but not actually working.

Dr. Megan Baskin, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, has dedicated her career to studying this issue.

“Are they actually working, or are they looking like they’re working? Are they working on things that aren’t priorities to the job? Are they engaging in a side hustle? Because that’s a pretty common occurrence these days,” said Baskin.

With recent discussions around accountability for government workers, Elon Musk’s request for federal employees to respond to weekly emails detailing their accomplishments has sparked debate.

“I don’t think that the background or the meaning of accountability emails is necessarily a bad thing. It’s a conversation that employers regularly should have with their employees,” said Baskin. “I do think that that the process needs to be navigated in a way that people don’t feel targeted or attacked as employees.”

“When we become targeted again, we’re going to get defensive. We’re going to get scared. It might actually lead to more time theft,” Baskin continued.

Baskin emphasizes the importance of finding a balance between accountability and maintaining a positive work culture. Companies and workers need to align on goals and expectations, whether through emails or other forms of communication, without creating a culture of fear.

She also advises employees to keep track of their tasks, as it could be beneficial during negotiations.