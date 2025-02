Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Wednesday afternoon with possible rain showers, mainly inland.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “This Wednesday afternoon will be rather warm due to an area of high pressure. The coast will stay dry this evening; however, there is a chance of showers inland.”

Wednesday

Pleasant weather continues this Wednesday, with a mixture of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Highs will be warmer and climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

While most will stay dry, a few showers will be possible Wednesday evening.

Thursday

Slightly milder and more humid for Thursday morning, with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Dry and gorgeous conditions will continue for your Thursday afternoon plans.

Highs will be a little warmer and in the lower 80s.

Friday

A weak cold front will head towards Southwest Florida on Friday, but dry conditions are expected for your Friday plans.

This front will bring a bit more cloud cover on Friday afternoon.

Highs will be a little cooler and in the mid to upper 70s.