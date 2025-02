Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features a major March to a Million Meals update, photos of strawberries and neighbors wearing pink for a good cause.

Street Racing Arrest

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol Credit: Florida Highway Patrol Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a street takeover on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Collier County.

Multiple people were arrested after a bright green Porsche GT3 911 was spotted performing aggressive stunts, causing traffic congestion and a haze of smoke at the 51-mile marker.

March to a Million Meals

Credit: Pelican Marsh Elementary Credit: Pelican Marsh Elementary

On Friday, students and staff at Pelican Marsh Elementary School in Collier County raised $4,250 for those in need for WINK’s March to a Million Meals campaign.

WINK News Anchor Lois Thome was presented with the check. This donation contributed to the goal of reaching 1 million meals in the month of March.

As of Sunday evening, WINK News viewers have contributed 1,121,015 meals. Despite hitting the goal, the campaign is not over and we will continue to assist the Harry Chapin Food Bank in helping feed those in need.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.

Nice Guys Pizza Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral held a concert on Saturday, headlined by North Carolina band Bridgeburner.

Asian Winter Fest Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Saturday also marked the first annual Asian Winter Fest, which took place at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers.

Hannah Islam is the lead host at the Asian Winter Fest. She said that she wants South Asian culture to be promoted in the area.

“Our aim is to celebrate cultural diversity and promote the inclusion of South Asian culture as well as broader cultures in Southwest Florida,” Islam said.

Farmer Joe’s Strawberry Festival

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Farmer Joe’s held its 3rd Annual Strawberry Festival in Cape Coral on Saturday. The event included food, drinks, face painting and strawberries.

Human Pink Ribbon Photos

Credit: Pink Heals SWFL Credit: Pink Heals SWFL Credit: Pink Heals SWFL

Pink Heals SWFL was at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers on Saturday for the Human Pink Ribbon event. The organization raised its umbrellas, forming a human pink ribbon to symbolize hope, healing and the power to save lives.

The event featured a DJ, face painting, balloon twisting and other activities.