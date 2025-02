Have you ever tried to buy something online only for your credit card to be surprisingly declined? It turns out, your card may not have an issue. You might be encountering a scam that could cost you hundreds of dollars.

Bette Johnson fell victim to such a scam.

“I went on the site, I went to order it, and when I hit the enter button, it said that there was an error, so I needed to do it again, and I did that, and it happened again,” said Johnson.

Three attempts later, she was out over $600 for a supposed $39.95 purchase.

“There was an ad for skin tag removal, and I did not do the research I should have. Because I did the research afterward and found out that the doctor that was advertised never, never agreed to this. She was not a part of it,” Johnson said.

This is one of the most common online scams: the fake card decline.

Bryan Oglesby from the Better Business Bureau explained how these scams work.

“You may receive a text message or an email with a sale going on from a company that you know and trust, but it could be a fake ad, and it sends you to a website where it looks like it’s that company, but the URL is off by a few letters, and you’re actually doing business with a fake website,” Oglesby said.

Big-name companies like Amazon and AAA have many imposters.

“I’ve tried to think so many times, ‘How can you resolve this? How can you make this go away?’ It’s not going to happen,” said Johnson.

Oglesby advises consumers to be alert.

“If a certain company you know and trust is advertising a sale, go directly to that company’s website on your own. Look for that sale on their website, and then if they have a sale, you can make the purchase directly through that,” he said.

He also encourages people to report suspicious activity.

“BBB Scam Tracker is a tool where consumers can be a citizen hero, report these scams, help warn others, and then we can collect this data, and we can report on the latest scams happening in our marketplace,” said Oglesby.

Johnson hopes others don’t have to feel the pain she did.

“I think when you get scammed like that, it’s a horrible, horrible experience. However, it wakes you up,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau recommends using a credit card for online purchases instead of a debit card, as it adds an extra layer of protection. Additionally, they suggest regularly checking charges on your credit card.

If your card ever gets declined when making an online purchase, stop and call your bank immediately before trying again.