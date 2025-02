Many families in Southwest Florida face the stress of not knowing where their next meal will come from. Organizations like the Harry Chapin Food Bank and Community Cooperative in Fort Myers work tirelessly to support those in need.

Brittany, a single mother of two, is one of about 40 families receiving help at the Community Cooperative Market. The market offers a grocery store-like atmosphere where families can select food items to take home.

“Yes, and it’s hard to make ends meet in this economy today,” said Brittany.

Tracy Siekmann, the Chief Operating Officer from Community Cooperative, explained the organization’s mission.

“We serve people from all walks of life and different experiences that they’re going through. They may just have one tough month. They may come every month for supplemental groceries. It just depends on what’s going on,” said Siekmann.

The market provides canned goods, vegetables and meat, which Brittany often cannot afford.

“When you got a pack of chicken that costs $10 and so you come here, it breaks down the prices, and it feels good to take good food home,” said Brittany.

Siekmann highlighted the challenges they face.

“Costs are wild for everybody across the board,” she said. “We experience that too. We’re partners with Harry Chapin Food Bank. We do receive donations, but if we don’t receive enough donations to give out to the community, we do purchase that food, and that food is purchased through monetary donations from funders and donors in the community.”

Brittany remains grateful for the assistance she receives.

“Every day I wake up is– I can’t explain it. It’s just like every day I wake up and they’re my strength because without them, I wouldn’t be waking up every morning. You want to do better for them. I’m already doing better for them. They’re doing better for me,” said Brittany.

