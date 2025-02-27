Deputies investigate stabbing in Fort Myers Shores

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and warm Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Fort Myers Shores.
A high-ranking police officer has been placed on leave after being accused of a lewd crime at a department store.
When a loved one passes away, memories and belongings become cherished reminders of their life.
Lee County is leading the nation with a new pilot program in emergency management, making it the first county in the country to take such a proactive step.
A hit-and-run in Naples has left an 18-year-old dead, raising questions and concerns within the community.
A new facility in Southwest Florida is opening its doors to provide a safe and supportive environment for foster children.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
Southwest Florida is gearing up for wildfire season as experts collaborate to enhance firefighter efforts.
Mark Sievers, convicted of orchestrating the murder of his wife Teresa Sievers, has been granted an evidentiary hearing, stirring strong emotions and reactions from family members.
The girls of Evangelical Christian School basketball are the reigning state champions and it’s time to defend their crown.
Congressman Byron Donalds has officially announced his candidacy for Florida governor.
WINK News recently celebrated a significant milestone in its community-driven initiative, March to a Million Meals, surpassing the goal of donating one million meals to those in need across Southwest Florida.
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in makeup products.
Ella Mae Piper, a woman who dedicated her life to community outreach even during segregation, continues to inspire many in Fort Myers.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Fort Myers Shores.
Deputy vehicles began to gather late Wednesday on Davis Boulevard, off Palm Beach Boulevard, near State Road 31.
The stabbed victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies confirmed that the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
WINK News contacted the sheriff’s office for more information regarding this incident.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.