WINK News

Watch Now

Deputies investigate stabbing in Fort Myers Shores

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Credit: WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Fort Myers Shores.

Deputy vehicles began to gather late Wednesday on Davis Boulevard, off Palm Beach Boulevard, near State Road 31.

The stabbed victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies confirmed that the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

WINK News contacted the sheriff’s office for more information regarding this incident.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.