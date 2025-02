With constant heavy traffic on the roads, there has been significant foot traffic. This traffic also means people have to navigate around ongoing construction.

In a conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers, he emphasized the importance of patience during this time.

He acknowledged the recent surge in traffic, which has not been seen in the last few years, noting that this influx is generally a positive sign.

However, he is preparing for the weeks ahead. Fort Myers Beach residents and visitors did not expect this situation.

Many are receiving notifications about “higher than normal volume on Estero Boulevard,” which means they should expect longer delays when trying to exit the island.

Delays, congestion and bumper-to-bumper traffic are becoming the norm as vehicles stretch down Estero Boulevard, making it increasingly difficult to leave the island.

“It creates a bottleneck at Fifth Avenue and Crescent Street,” said Mayor Dan Allers.

In response to the traffic issues, some islanders are choosing alternative modes of transportation exchanging four wheels for two.

Nick Calvetti, a visitor to Fort Myers Beach, shared his experience with the traffic.

“Based on my experience here, being on the island for a month, I knew the best way to get around is on a bikes,” said Calvetti.

He believes that bringing his bike to the island is essential to avoid getting stuck in traffic and to enjoy everything Fort Myers Beach has to offer.

“It’s the only way to travel on this island,” said Calvetti.

However, not everyone agrees.

Doug Brelsford, who has been visiting Fort Myers Beach for 15 years, explained his approach.

“Uh, I walk!” said Brelsford.

He noted that while traffic can be frustrating, it doesn’t deter him from enjoying his time on the island.

“If you want to come across the bridge from the mainland, you have to be down the road before 9 AM, or you’ll be backed up for miles,” said Brelsford.

Fort Myers Beach officials acknowledge the lengthy lines of traffic but say this is not unusual.

Allens mentioned the traffic isn’t uncommon to him.

“I think we are starting to see what we normally experience,” said Allen. “Those of us who have lived here for a while have recognized these traffic patterns for many years.”

Allers also mentioned that many visitors are curious to see how much recovery the island has made, which combined with increased traffic, leads to more congestion.

The pressing question remains: How much longer will these construction projects take? WINK News is working to obtain that information from the Florida Department of Transportation. In the meantime, the message to drivers is to remain patient on the road.