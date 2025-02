A woman narrowly escaped a terrifying situation when a man opened fire on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.

Lee County deputies arrested Jose Dejesus on charges of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred as the woman met a long-time friend at a public bench. A man suddenly emerged from a home, chasing her up the street and firing a gun.

Charity, a bartender at the American Legion, heard the commotion.

“We heard two [shots], and then about 15 seconds later, we heard two [more], and we knew it wasn’t fireworks,” she said.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron spoke to a witness who saw the chase unfold from Balboa Avenue, noting that the woman ran towards the American Legion for safety.

Charity described the moment the woman arrived at the bar.

“I was closing around 10 o’clock, and we heard gunshots, and I looked outside and there was a lady scared to death,” she said.

Charity, who has worked at the American Legion for nearly a decade, quickly took action to help the woman, who was not hit by the gunfire.

“She was crying, and she was all scuffed up, and said, ‘They’re trying to kill me. They’re trying to kill me. I don’t want to die,'” Charity said. “And I got her in here and tried to sit her in a chair, but she was scared she went under the pool table.”

Deputies located Dejesus less than a few blocks away, and the victim identified him as the man who chased her.

Charity expressed relief at being able to help.

“I would just hope someone would do it for me if I was ever in that kind of a situation,” she said. “But, you know, there was no choice about it. I had to let her in, and she would have died because I didn’t let her in.”