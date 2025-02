Michigan-based Harbor Springs Mattress Co. followed its customers more than 1,500 miles south to Naples.

The mattress store was launched in early January by spouses Dar Charlebois and Rory Karpathian, who plan a grand opening March 6 in their new showroom on the northwestern corner of U.S. 41 and First Avenue South in Naples. Based in Harbor Springs, Michigan, near the top of The Mitten State, Harbor Springs Mattress was encouraged by its Michigan customers with seasonal homes in Naples to open its fourth store and first location outside of Michigan.

“We had been hearing for years and years that we would do really well down here,” said Charlebois, president and co-owner of the company. “I would say two years ago we had enough orders that we sent our own delivery truck down with 10 to 12 mattresses scattered throughout Southwest Florida. At that point, we definitely knew it was time.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.