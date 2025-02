A proposed bill could change the name of a well-known road in Southwest Florida. The Tamiami Trail, connecting Tampa to Miami, may soon be renamed the Gulf of America Trail.

The change follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. A Florida senator from Sarasota County, Joe Gruters, filed the bill to align the road’s name with the newly renamed body of water.

Thursday, WINK News spoke to businesses along Tamiami Trail.

Enrico Aguila, owner of Uncle Rico’s Pizza, expressed his disapproval.

“I think it’s ridiculous, in my personal opinion,” said Aguila.

Alex Church, senior estimator at L&K Architectural Elements, also questioned the decision.

“I don’t know why they want to do that. There’s 10 times better things that government can use the money on,” said Church.

Many businesses along Tamiami Trail worry about the potential costs and inconvenience of a name change.

“I think there’s more important issues to take care of than just changing the name of a road that’s been named Tamiami Trail for decades,” said Aguila.

Church also pointed out the financial impact on small businesses.

“We have business cards, advertisements, brochures, the name on the building, all our window decorations have the address on it, so it’d be pretty costly for us in a small business that we have,” said Church.

The bill also requires state agencies to update geographic materials and schools to revise books and lesson plans to reflect the new name. Aguila described the potential change as a burden for small business owners.

“It’s a headache for us, you know, for the little guys,” said Aguila.

Senator Gruters asked for public input on Facebook, where opinions were divided. A few supported the change, but many opposed it, urging lawmakers to focus on more pressing issues.

The legislative session begins next week, and if passed, the changes will take effect on July 1.