Warm and dry for your Thursday plans

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and warm Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “On this Thursday afternoon, temperatures will rise, soaring above the normal highs for this time of the year. Conditions will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds.”

Thursday

Slightly milder and more humid for your Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs.

Dry and gorgeous conditions are forecasted to have a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

Friday

A weak cold front will head towards Southwest Florida on Friday, but dry conditions are expected for your Friday plans.

This front will bring a bit more cloud cover on Friday afternoon.

Highs will be a little cooler and in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday

Pleasant weather continues for Saturday morning with temperatures starting in the mid 50s.

Saturday afternoon will bring sun and clouds, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Red tide will not be an issue if you plan on heading towards the beach.