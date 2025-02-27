Warm and dry for your Thursday plans

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and warm Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Fort Myers Shores.
A high-ranking police officer has been placed on leave after being accused of a lewd crime at a department store.
When a loved one passes away, memories and belongings become cherished reminders of their life.
Lee County is leading the nation with a new pilot program in emergency management, making it the first county in the country to take such a proactive step.
A hit-and-run in Naples has left an 18-year-old dead, raising questions and concerns within the community.
A new facility in Southwest Florida is opening its doors to provide a safe and supportive environment for foster children.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
Southwest Florida is gearing up for wildfire season as experts collaborate to enhance firefighter efforts.
Mark Sievers, convicted of orchestrating the murder of his wife Teresa Sievers, has been granted an evidentiary hearing, stirring strong emotions and reactions from family members.
The girls of Evangelical Christian School basketball are the reigning state champions and it’s time to defend their crown.
Congressman Byron Donalds has officially announced his candidacy for Florida governor.
WINK News recently celebrated a significant milestone in its community-driven initiative, March to a Million Meals, surpassing the goal of donating one million meals to those in need across Southwest Florida.
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in makeup products.
Ella Mae Piper, a woman who dedicated her life to community outreach even during segregation, continues to inspire many in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “On this Thursday afternoon, temperatures will rise, soaring above the normal highs for this time of the year. Conditions will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds.”
Slightly milder and more humid for your Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs.
Dry and gorgeous conditions are forecasted to have a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.
A weak cold front will head towards Southwest Florida on Friday, but dry conditions are expected for your Friday plans.
This front will bring a bit more cloud cover on Friday afternoon.
Highs will be a little cooler and in the mid to upper 70s.
Pleasant weather continues for Saturday morning with temperatures starting in the mid 50s.
Saturday afternoon will bring sun and clouds, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
Red tide will not be an issue if you plan on heading towards the beach.