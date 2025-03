After an 80-61 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday, the Florida Gulf Coast men’s basketball team clinched the No. 3 seed in the ASUN Tournament, giving them a home game in the conference tournament for the first time since 2022. The Eagles host Queens, the six seed in the tournament, on Monday.

When asked how much fun is this time of year, FGCU forward Keeshawn Kellman answered, “the best time. It’s March.”

FGCU men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers always preaches “Attitude” with his teams. This season, there has been additional point of emphasis, which is evident when the Eagles break the huddle.

“We added 4, 5, 6, Together,” Chambers said. “And I felt like since we started that back in June it kept bringing us together.”

That was needed when the Eagles got off to a rough start, going 5-8 in nonconference play. When the team looks back on it now, they feel it made them battle tested.

Chambers said, “We didn’t duck from anybody. We played a really difficult nonconference schedule and because we were coming together, we stuck together and cause during times of adversity and challenge you can easy run for the mountains and hide. But this group kept coming together. Kept building trust and connectivity and I think the battle test of the non conference helped us in conference.”

The Eagles entered ASUN play with a lot of confidence and it showed. They posted a 13-5 record, one game away from the top of the conference. The 13 wins in ASUN play was the most since the Dunk City team in 2013.

Kellman said, “just shows how everyone’s bought in like the whole year. But jobs not done yet. We have to keep going. The real season starts now.”

As the Eagles enter the postseason, Chambers wants his guys to remember what got them here.

Chambers explained, “We don’t need heroes. We need togetherness. We need team. We need connectivity. We need trust. As long as we do that, we’re going to put ourselves in position to find success.”

FGCU hosts Queens Monday at Alico Arena with tip-off at 7 p.m.