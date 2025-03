Five Florida Southwestern Buccaneers signed to continue their athletic and academic careers on Friday and two of them are heading just down the road to Florida Gulf Coast.

Abby Toeniskoetter and Julija Grubisic Cabo are both volleyball players who will join their former FSW coach Thais Baziquetto Allen in her new role with the Eagles.

“The program has an amazing history, and I think with Coach Thais taking them over, I think she can do a lot further on,” Grubisic Cabo said. “I know what she does, how she does things, and I’m super confident that she can do amazing things with the program.”

“I absolutely love her and love playing for her,” Toeniskoetter said.

Abby won two of the Bucs’ last three national championships with them and was named a First Team All-American last season.

“Coming in, I had no idea the impact that everyone here would make on me, and I wouldn’t change a thing with how everything went,” Toeniskoetter said.

Julija was named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Year and the National Championship MVP.

Both told me they consider FSW their home away from home.

“I’m also super excited to be kind of close to this school, because this place just has a special place in my heart,” Grubisic Cabo said. “So I’m going to be cheering them on.”

Their teammates are taking their talents further north.

Camila Brandalise signed with Virginia Tech, and Nina Boledovicova signed with Virginia Commonwealth.

Women’s basketball player Georgi Buzzetti signed with the University of North Florida.