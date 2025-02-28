WINK News

Watch Now

Florida’s social media ban heads back into court

Reporter: Camila Pereira
Published: Updated:

A proposed Florida law that would ban children 14 and younger from having social media accounts is heading to court on Friday.

This hearing could significantly impact Florida’s youth’s future of social media access.

The law would significantly change popular apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat, which are currently battling to remain accessible to younger users.

If passed, it would block anyone under 14 from using social media, preventing them from creating or maintaining accounts.

However, 14 and 15-year-olds could still use these platforms with parental permission.

An international nonprofit association must argue in court that the law violates children’s First Amendment rights or freedom of speech.

The law was initially scheduled to take effect at the beginning of this year, but ongoing legal challenges have delayed its implementation.

Friday’s court hearing could potentially resolve this legal battle.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.