The Fort Myers Beach Coast Guard team conducted a rescue mission to help three individuals off the coast of Captiva.

The Coast Guard spotted the distressed boaters waving for help around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The three boaters had been drifting helplessly for over nine hours in the Gulf, with no lights or signal and surrounded by darkness.

Alejandro Shannon, a Coast Guardsman involved in the rescue, spoke about the incident.

“They had capsized, which means they were in the water at one point,” Shannon said. “There was no help on the way. So it was definitely a very scary situation for them.”

Shannon explained that the darkness was a significant obstacle during the search.

“It was dark, so that was probably the biggest factor going against us. We were also assuming that their boat was upright, and it wasn’t,” said Shannon.

The Coast Guard team including Shannon, launched its search around 3:30 a.m. and found the trio within a few hours. The boaters wore life jackets, which Shannon emphasized was crucial to survival.

“These people had life jackets on when we found them,” said Shannon. “If they didn’t, the outcome might not have been the same.”

Daphnell Rivero-Falcon, another Coast Guardsman, described the relief felt once the boaters were safely on board.

“When we got them on board, it was like, ‘It’s all right, this is over. We can finally welcome and be back home,” said Rivero-Falcon.

Shannon shared the emotional impact of the rescue.

“It was a combination of relief and being scared, but also thankful,” said Shannon. “Lot of emotions, hugging and crying. Yeah, it was a lot.”

He also reflected on the personal impact.

“Personally, I felt it. I wouldn’t have told the guys on the boat, but yeah, I felt the emotion seeing the lady crying and just the kind of tears of joy type of thing,” said Shannon. “Being a part of that, being able to help them, that kind of hit me pretty hard.”

The Coast Guard’s readiness was evident in their swift response to the emergency.

“That’s our primary mission. Search and rescue. So go out there, find them and take them home,” said Rivero-Falcon.

The cause of the capsizing is still under investigation, but the crew stressed the importance of safety measures.

They recommend having a float plan, flares, whistles, horns, and most importantly life jackets.