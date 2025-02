Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department has released new details about the Publix stabbing that occurred Wednesday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Gabriel Solomon at approximately 8:40 p.m. after receiving a report of the stabbing at a Publix on Lee Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, the victim was found in the back of the store, visibly traumatized and in need of medical attention.

She later explained to paramedics that she was randomly attacked, suffering a puncture wound on her neck and a hand injury.

After the incident, a witness grabbed Solomon and tackled him to the floor to stop him.

Initially uncooperative, Solomon eventually admitted to the attack, claiming voices in his head told him to find someone at Publix but not to harm anyone.

He confessed to stabbing the victim with scissors and throwing a wine bottle at her.

Security footage showed Solomon following the victim and committing the attack. The footage also helped recover the scissors and wine bottle used in the incident.

The victim decided to press charges against Solomon.

Solomon’s father later revealed that his son had behavioral issues and had recently been placed under a Baker Act.

“Solomon is not diagnosed with any mental health illnesses and is not prescribed any medication. Solomon’s father told police that Solomon would benefit from mental health intervention,” the police report stated.

Solomon is being charged with attempted second-degree murder.