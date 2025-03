An unsettling incident in Immokalee has left a mother shaken after an encounter at her Charlie Court home. The woman opened her front door to find a man lying on her porch, engaging in indecent exposure.

“He didn’t have no shirt on, just the pants, but his pants were open, doing what he was doing,” said the victim.

The unknown man was reportedly touching himself on the family’s porch, a sight that deeply disturbed the mother and her family.

“She got scared and she started shaking because she’s never seen that. She was by herself and coming outside and seeing that no one wants to see that,” said the victim’s daughter, translating her mother’s words.

The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted the shocking moment with the help of her daughter. Her cousin arrived shortly after and confronted the man, who then left the scene.

“My cousin had came. He asked them what is he doing? And that’s when he got up, he got his shirt, and then he left. And then my cousin started following him,” said the victim.

The cousin recorded a video that he shared with authorities, aiding deputies in identifying the man. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office later arrested 21-year-old Miguel Camacho on Glades Street for indecent exposure.

Residents of the neighborhood quickly recognized Camacho when shown his mugshot.

“I see the guy walking, and he was staring everywhere, like, kind of weird. And I see him, he’s got no t-shirts on,” said a neighbor.

“I was kind of scared. So then I told my son what, let’s walk away, because we don’t know what’s wrong with that guy,” the neighbor added.

The victim’s children, who often play outside, were not present during the incident.

“My nieces and nephews that come after school, and she don’t want them seeing that, because they come out at the time. What time the guy was here is the time they come out. And good thing they weren’t here to see that and to protect them,” said the victim.