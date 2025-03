Gulf Coast Medical Center

A family’s heartfelt search for a cherished wedding ring has come to a joyful end after an unexpected twist.

The Khanbalinov family, who thought they had lost the ring forever at Gulf Coast Medical Hospital, have now reunited with the precious symbol of love.

“A lot of times these stories don’t have happy endings, and somehow we do have one,” said Julia Khanbalinov, Rafael Khanbalinov’s granddaughter.

The ring, which never left Rafael’s finger for 61 years, disappeared during their final goodbyes. The family was shocked when, on Thursday, an officer arrived at their door with surprising news.

“This officer with my front door,” said Kamilla Khanbalinov, Rafael’s daughter. “When he knocked on my door and he said to me, you know why I’m here? And it’s mind-blowing to me.”

A viewer who saw their story called Grant, a family member, to report they had the ring. Hours later, it was returned to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and placed back in the family’s hands.

“It’s not even like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s like finding a grain of sand at the beach,” said Gant, Rafael’s grandson.

Minutes before an interview with the family, a call came into the station from the woman who found the ring.

“As I was finishing cleaning up, my last step is to mop the floor,” said Kennisha Chandler, a hospital housemaid. “And when I went to go ahead and mop the floor, I stepped on the ring.”

Chandler explained that it slipped her mind to return the ring until she saw the family’s story. “I didn’t steal it. It’s just a misunderstanding,” she said.

For the first time since her husband’s passing, Asmik Khanbalinov held the band that symbolized their 61-year love story. “There is actually a distinguished mark,” Kamilla said. “That’s how we knew that it was his ring on the inside.”

“This ring is going to live on, and my grandfather’s memory will live on with it,” Julia said. “I think Grandpa is definitely proud of every person that participated in this, and he’s happy that we have his ring back for sure.”

“My family is connected, and we truly appreciate everyone involved, for sure,” Kamilla added.