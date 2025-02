Floridians are facing a tough reality when it comes to affording rent on minimum wage.

A new Redfin report reveals that minimum wage workers in the state must clock in a staggering 115 hours a week just to cover rent costs.

The minimum wage in Florida is currently $13 an hour. Many residents are surprised by this low amount, thinking it was $15 an hour.

Even those earning more than the minimum wage struggle to make ends meet.

“My savings isn’t great,” said Sean Holton, a resident. “I’m still paying off my student loans slowly. A house in my future isn’t anytime soon, and it’s kind of like you’re stuck in a hole where you just keep paying rent because it’s so expensive.”

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, housing should not consume more than 30% of one’s income; otherwise, a person is considered “rent-burdened.”

The Waller, Weeks, and Johnson Rental Index from Florida Gulf Coast University calculates that households in Southwest Florida need an annual income of over $80,000 to avoid being rent-burdened. This figure excludes utilities, suggesting the actual necessary income is even higher.

“When you think of a minimum wage, you should think of that as an entry-level wage,” said Shelton Weeks, a professor of real estate at Florida Gulf Coast University. He explained that as people gain experience and skills, their ability to earn higher wages should increase.

Florida’s minimum wage will rise by $1 yearly until it hits $15 an hour in September 2026. This increase comes amidst rising inflation, affecting nearly every aspect of life.