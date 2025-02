Q: What happened to the 239 project on Bayshore? It is dead in its tracks. – D.R., Naples

Q: What is going on (or not going on) with the 239 building on “Kelly Road”? – Charles Brady, Naples

A: Plans for a new boutique hotel with a restaurant at 3467 Bayshore Drive in East Naples are still alive but they are undergoing revisions. Changes in the plans have slowed down the project.

Initially announced as The 239, the local project was redubbed The Hotel on Bayshore last year, but the three-story, eight-suite hotel is expected to be rebranded again before reopening.

