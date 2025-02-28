Morning clouds move out for a sunny Friday afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front moving into Southwest Florida, clearing clouds for a mostly sunnier Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re tracking a weak cold front through Southwest Florida, which is giving us increased cloud coverage. Once the clouds clear out, expect a sunny afternoon for your Friday plans.”

Friday

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front moving through Southwest Florida this Friday.

Clouds will be clearing as that front moves farther south.

We’ll see a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday

Pleasant weather continues for Saturday morning, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky for your Saturday afternoon plans with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Red tide will not be an issue if you plan on heading towards the beach.

Sunday

Gorgeous weather continues for Sunday with a lot of sunshine expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.