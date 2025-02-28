WINK News

Watch Now

Web Exclusive: Rachel Cox-Rosen’s Construction Heads Up

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.

Here is what to expect for your Friday commute.

 Drivers should anticipate a temporary lane closure on northbound U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda.

The intersection of Flamingo Boulevard and southbound U.S. 41 will be closed until further notice for construction in Charlotte County.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.