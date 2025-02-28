Web Exclusive: Rachel Cox-Rosen’s Construction Heads Up

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front moving into Southwest Florida, clearing clouds for a mostly sunnier Friday.
A proposed Florida law that would ban children 14 and younger from having social media accounts is heading to court on Friday.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
A woman narrowly escaped a terrifying situation when a man opened fire on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.
The Southwest Florida Ag Expo has officially kicked off, bringing excitement to the Lee Civic Center.
With constant heavy traffic on the roads, there has been significant foot traffic. This traffic also means people have to navigate around ongoing construction.
Charlotte County deputies have arrested two teenagers for making separate threats to conduct school shootings.
Have you ever tried to buy something online only for your credit card to be surprisingly declined?
A Florida woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Publix Supermarkets.
A proposed bill could change the name of Tamiami Trail. The road connecting Tampa to Miami may soon be renamed the Gulf of America Trail.
The initial trial involving 13 women showed promising results, with about 75% of patients experiencing a good immune response and no notable side effects.
Many families in Southwest Florida face the stress of not knowing where their next meal will come from. Organizations like the Harry Chapin Food Bank and Community Cooperative in Fort Myers work tirelessly to support those in need.
Fresh Catch Inland, Franco Russo’s sixth restaurant in Southwest Florida, opened at Coconut Point in Estero, and it has him reminiscing about childhood trips to his father’s restaurant not too far away.
The City of Cape Coral will host Pride 2025 on March 1 and 2 on Southeast 47th Terrace in downtown Cape Coral.
One of Florida’s newest drive-thru coffee franchises recently staged a building drop in front of Town & Country Shopping Center in Port Charlotte. A giant crane hoisted a small building, which was delivered on a semitruck, onto a concrete slab that will be the home of 7 Brew Coffee in March.
Here is what to expect for your Friday commute.
Drivers should anticipate a temporary lane closure on northbound U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda.
The intersection of Flamingo Boulevard and southbound U.S. 41 will be closed until further notice for construction in Charlotte County.