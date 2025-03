Cape Coral has implemented a new red speed camera system to enhance safety on its streets, particularly in school zones.

The system, which went online recently, aims to prevent incidents involving children being hit by cars.

“People gotta realize, just be extra careful when you’re coming around the school areas,” said Tim Leconey, a Cape Coral resident.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore emphasized the importance of the camera system in safeguarding children.

“You get people that either don’t know, or worse, they do know and don’t care,” said Sizemore.

Sizemore highlighted the significant number of children walking or biking to school daily.

“At any given school there’s the minimum number of students in our schools has been 1,000 kids. So if you take a percentage of that are walking or riding their bikes, that’s a lot of kids. And it just takes one,” said Sizemore.

The cameras will only operate on school days. They will be active 30 minutes before school starts, during school hours, and 30 minutes after school ends. Specific times will be posted in each school zone according to the school’s schedule.

Currently, a warning period is in effect until March 31. During this time, drivers caught speeding will receive a warning notice by mail.

After the warning period ends, violations will result in citations with a $100 fine for driving more than 10 miles per hour over the posted school zone speed limit.

The registered owner of the car will receive a notice of violation three days after the violation occurs.

The Redspeed camera system will record each incident and review it with a Cape Coral Police Department officer before a citation is issued.

This new initiative by the city is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of children in Cape Coral.