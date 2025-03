The Weather Authority says Happy March 1st—the first day of Meteorological Spring!

It is going to be a beautiful day across Southwest Florida, with temperatures reaching around 80 degrees this afternoon.

Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day with low humidity.

Saturday evening will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday

Rinse and repeat! Highs, yet again, will top out around the 80-degree mark, with mostly sunny skies sticking around throughout the day.

Yet again, overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s, with a gradual warm-up throughout the day and a slight breeze.

This week

March is starting off quite nicely across Southwest Florida. A stretch of highs in the low 80s and sun and clouds continues for the start of the upcoming work week.

On Wednesday evening, isolated showers are possible due to an approaching cold front that will lower our humidity again towards the end of the week.

Beach and boating

Good news for the beachgoers: The weather is perfect for a beach day, and red tide concentrations are also low across the Southwest Florida coastlines.

Boaters can expect just a light chop in the bays and inland waters, with the Gulf wave heights reaching 1 to 2 feet.

Winds are out of the north today, shifting northwest, around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf water temperature is sitting at 72 degrees. Enjoy the sunshine!