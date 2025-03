Credit: WINK News

Spring break has arrived, bringing an influx of visitors to Fort Myers Beach.

“I love when everybody comes, I think it’s just, like, so fun. I love it,” said Stephanie Concepcion, a springbreaker enjoying the lively atmosphere.

While the increased traffic and noise may concern some locals, businesses are eager for the economic boost.

Ita Isakov, manager of Adventure Watersports Inc. with Margaritaville, expressed optimism for the season.

“So right after the storm, as you know, we lost a lot of businesses on the island, and you know, we experienced tremendous loss of apartments and Airbnb, so that affected our business,” said Isakov. “But right now, with the new extended beach and the resort open and the weather cooperating, we feel that we’re in the full extent to execute a very, very busy spring break here.”

Locals are curious about how this year’s spring break will compare to previous years.

Chester Rogers, a local caricature artist, shared his perspective.

“Lani Kai… They used to have all the discos until two o’clock in the morning. Now they’re doing some jazz and other stuff in there. So they’re basically 35 and up there,” said Rogers.

He also mentioned changes at Margaritaville.

“Margaritaville has got Spring Breakers in there right now too, but it’s expensive now, so it’s a whole lot different ball game,” said Rogers.

Despite these changes, many people are ready to enjoy the surf, sand, and sun.

On Fort Myers Beach, the spring break spirit is alive and well.