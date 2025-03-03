6 arrested for street racing in Lee County

Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.

On Saturday, deputies were conducting a traffic operation at the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and South Tamiami Trail when they observed a group of BMWs traveling within close proximity to one another at an “extremely high rate of speed,” according to LCSO.

Deputies then observed the vehicles eventually stop at the intersection of Micheal G. Rippe Parkway and Briarcliff Road.

When the traffic light at the intersection turned green, they saw that all four vehicles accelerated and began traveling over 40 mph above the area’s speed limit.

Deputies conducted a coordinated traffic stop at once and stopped each vehicle, finding the drivers to be 26-year-old Cristhaim Medina, 25-year-old Denys Marull, 21-year-old Joshua Kugle and 23-year-old Gabriel Barger.

All four drivers were arrested and charged with street racing and given a citation for unlawful speed.

On Sunday, deputies patrolled Brantley Road and Summerlin Road when they saw two vehicles traveling side-by-side across the overpass on Summerlin Road.

LCSO said they were “rapidly accelerating in a competitive attempt to outdistance one another.”

Deputies tracked the vehicle speeds using their radar, which indicated that vehicle one was traveling at 86 mph and the second was going 70 mph.

The speed limit within this zone is 45 mph.

Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop on both of the vehicles.

The drivers, identified as 26-year-old Austin Burchard and 23-year-old Pericles Rodrigues, were arrested and charged with racing on highways.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement after the arrests.

“I will always ensure safe streets within Lee County,” he said. “I am thankful that my agency members work each day to apprehend reckless drivers like the six individuals here.”

For the video of the arrests, click here.