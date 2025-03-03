6 arrested for street racing in Lee County

WINK News
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
On Saturday, deputies were conducting a traffic operation at the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and South Tamiami Trail when they observed a group of BMWs traveling within close proximity to one another at an “extremely high rate of speed,” according to LCSO.
Deputies then observed the vehicles eventually stop at the intersection of Micheal G. Rippe Parkway and Briarcliff Road.
When the traffic light at the intersection turned green, they saw that all four vehicles accelerated and began traveling over 40 mph above the area’s speed limit.
Deputies conducted a coordinated traffic stop at once and stopped each vehicle, finding the drivers to be 26-year-old Cristhaim Medina, 25-year-old Denys Marull, 21-year-old Joshua Kugle and 23-year-old Gabriel Barger.
All four drivers were arrested and charged with street racing and given a citation for unlawful speed.
On Sunday, deputies patrolled Brantley Road and Summerlin Road when they saw two vehicles traveling side-by-side across the overpass on Summerlin Road.
LCSO said they were “rapidly accelerating in a competitive attempt to outdistance one another.”
Deputies tracked the vehicle speeds using their radar, which indicated that vehicle one was traveling at 86 mph and the second was going 70 mph.
The speed limit within this zone is 45 mph.
Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop on both of the vehicles.
The drivers, identified as 26-year-old Austin Burchard and 23-year-old Pericles Rodrigues, were arrested and charged with racing on highways.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement after the arrests.
“I will always ensure safe streets within Lee County,” he said. “I am thankful that my agency members work each day to apprehend reckless drivers like the six individuals here.”
For the video of the arrests, click here.