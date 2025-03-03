Charlotte County summer camp registration opens

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
Registration for Charlotte County‘s traditional and specialty summer camps opened Monday morning.
According to the county, the camps offer a range of activities for children from kindergarten to eighth grade.
Traditional summer camps, which include lunch, weekly field trips, swimming and guest speakers, run from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Specialty camps, which require parents to pack a lunch and snack, operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The weekly cost is $100 for Discovery Camp (grades K-2) and Explorer Camp (grades 3-5), $105 for Adventure Camp (grades 6-8) and $85 for the Specialty Camp, which is open to all age groups.
The camps will be hosted at several locations, including Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte, Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center in Englewood, Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte, and South County Regional Park Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.
Specialty camps will be held at Tringali Park Community Center in Englewood.
Operating hours for registration locations are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.