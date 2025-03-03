WINK News

Charlotte County summer camp registration opens

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: Charlotte County

Registration for Charlotte County‘s traditional and specialty summer camps opened Monday morning.

According to the county, the camps offer a range of activities for children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Traditional summer camps, which include lunch, weekly field trips, swimming and guest speakers, run from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Specialty camps, which require parents to pack a lunch and snack, operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The weekly cost is $100 for Discovery Camp (grades K-2) and Explorer Camp (grades 3-5), $105 for Adventure Camp (grades 6-8) and $85 for the Specialty Camp, which is open to all age groups.

The camps will be hosted at several locations, including Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte, Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center in Englewood, Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte, and South County Regional Park Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.

Specialty camps will be held at Tringali Park Community Center in Englewood.

Operating hours for registration locations are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

