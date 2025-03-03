First day of speed cameras in Cape Coral school zones

WINK News
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
These cameras went live on Monday and are now operational in 17 school zones, including Trafalgar Elementary near the Cape Coral Sports Complex.
WINK News reporter Camila Pereira spent the morning in Cape Coral observing the impact of these new cameras.
Pereira saw a handful of cars speeding Monday morning after school had started at Trafalgar Elementary. However, during the school drop-off period, many drivers adhered to the posted speed limit.
The cameras are designed to capture both speeders and their license plates, allowing the Cape Coral Police Department to identify offenders.
The police department plans to send a $100 fine to speeding drivers by mail.
For now, drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour in a school zone, while the warning lights are flashing, will receive a warning notice. However, starting March 31, these warnings will be replaced with citations.
The initiative aims to make school zones safer, though one mother said she hopes to see sidewalks implemented soon as well.