First day of speed cameras in Cape Coral school zones

Reporter: Camila Pereira
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.

These cameras went live on Monday and are now operational in 17 school zones, including Trafalgar Elementary near the Cape Coral Sports Complex.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira spent the morning in Cape Coral observing the impact of these new cameras.

Pereira saw a handful of cars speeding Monday morning after school had started at Trafalgar Elementary. However, during the school drop-off period, many drivers adhered to the posted speed limit.

The cameras are designed to capture both speeders and their license plates, allowing the Cape Coral Police Department to identify offenders.

The police department plans to send a $100 fine to speeding drivers by mail.

For now, drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour in a school zone, while the warning lights are flashing, will receive a warning notice. However, starting March 31, these warnings will be replaced with citations.

The initiative aims to make school zones safer, though one mother said she hopes to see sidewalks implemented soon as well.

