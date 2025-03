A new developer has been approved to take over the News Press site project in Fort Myers. The more than nine acres of history now have the potential for a long-awaited transformation.

Joe Bonora, president of Catalyst Development, aims to create an inclusive space for all to enjoy.

“It’s restaurants, it’s shops, it’s grocery store, it’s a hotel, and importantly, it’s 150,000 square feet Class A office space,” said Bonora.

The proposed mixed-use development plans to blend residential, retail, and recreation in one space. Locals hope the project will cater to people from all walks of life.

“One of the things I’d like to see here from the city is something that the city can enjoy as a community,” said a local resident.

Local leaders are taking these comments seriously, believing that an inclusive approach can foster a sense of belonging in Fort Myers.

“Once the contract is executed, we can spend the next six months designing, really getting into the design, but the due diligence is more about whether we can build what we want to build on this site,” said Bonora.

The goal is to complete the project within a reasonable timeframe.

“[The goal] is to get this project built and not have this go on for 15 years without coming out of the ground because it’s got so many moving parts, and this is just a big project, and there is a lot of land on this project,” said Bonora.

However, Bonora mentioned potential roadblocks, such as an active railroad track on-site and underground utilities.

Despite these challenges, he estimates that groundbreaking could occur in about 28 months.