Gulf Coast High students charmed by owl family nesting on campus

A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.

The owls have chosen a tree on campus as their home, and students are thrilled with their new feathered classmates.

The owls have been nesting in the school’s courtyard for about six weeks.

While they have become a beloved part of the community, they are expected to fly away soon.

Sophia Rock, a student, captured some photos of the owlets that have been widely shared among the school community.

“It’s a bird that you don’t really see very often, like at all,” said Rock. “So it’s kind of cool that they’re just right there.”

Andrew Hinebaugh, another student, shared his excitement about the owls.

“I just kind of did, like, a double take with, wait, what’s that? Yeah, it’s moving more than everything else. But, I mean, I love the owls. I’m glad that they’re here,” said Hinebaugh.

The owls are expected to start flying in about a week and a half. Initially, they will hop from branch to branch before taking flight.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) visited the school to check on the owls.

A school district spokesperson said CROW recommended that the owls remain at the school and that the nest not be moved.