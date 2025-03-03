Gulf Coast High students charmed by owl family nesting on campus

WINK News
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
The owls have chosen a tree on campus as their home, and students are thrilled with their new feathered classmates.
The owls have been nesting in the school’s courtyard for about six weeks.
While they have become a beloved part of the community, they are expected to fly away soon.
Sophia Rock, a student, captured some photos of the owlets that have been widely shared among the school community.
“It’s a bird that you don’t really see very often, like at all,” said Rock. “So it’s kind of cool that they’re just right there.”
Andrew Hinebaugh, another student, shared his excitement about the owls.
“I just kind of did, like, a double take with, wait, what’s that? Yeah, it’s moving more than everything else. But, I mean, I love the owls. I’m glad that they’re here,” said Hinebaugh.
The owls are expected to start flying in about a week and a half. Initially, they will hop from branch to branch before taking flight.
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) visited the school to check on the owls.
A school district spokesperson said CROW recommended that the owls remain at the school and that the nest not be moved.