How to prevent colds and stay healthy

This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.

Typically, adults get one or two colds per year, while children can experience up to six. These colds usually last four to five days.

Along with symptoms like a runny nose, cough and sore throat, a lot of cold myths are circulating as well.

“There are over 200 types of viruses,” said Dr. Hendrix, who has been treating patients with cold symptoms for 30 years.

Hendrix has heard many myths about colds.

“It’s a common thing for me to see people come in during the day wanting an antibiotic to treat their cold symptoms because it seemed to work before,” said Hendrix, “but it really just creates more problems with antibiotic resistance in our community because if we’re treating these viruses with antibiotics, the bacteria out there are gonna become more and more resistant.”

Should you be using Vitamin C instead?

“The studies have not shown any benefit to taking Vitamin C and preventing colds or treating the symptoms,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix recommends only visiting the doctor if you develop a high fever or if your cold symptoms cause significant discomfort. Otherwise, he suggests using over-the-counter medicine, drinking lots of fluids and getting plenty of rest.

“An interesting study a few years ago showed that people that get less than five hours of sleep at night actually are three times more likely to get the common cold virus,” said Hendrix.

Taking care of yourself is the best prevention, and that’s no myth.

Remember, a cold is only one of the circulating viruses. Flu, COVID and RSV are other respiratory illnesses that you can contract simultaneously.