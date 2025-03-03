Lee County Schools to end diversity office

WINK News
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
The district is reviewing an executive order issued by President Donald Trump and has stated that it will assess and adjust policies accordingly.
A spokesperson for the school district confirmed that anti-discrimination policies based on federal and state laws will remain in force, pending board approval of the office’s elimination.
Gwyn Gittens, a former Lee County School Board member and the first minority elected to the board in 132 years, emphasized the importance of the DEI office. She said the office provided crucial information and training to school staff to ensure every student receives a quality education.
“How can you teach a child if you don’t understand their background, their culture?” Gittens said.
Gittens, who served on the board from 2018 to 2022, highlighted the significance of the DEI office in addressing racial and socio-economic inequities. She noted that the office organized well-attended weekly meetings and trainings.
“It was fabulous. I know at one point they had once a week, lunchtime meetings and trainings, and they were very well attended. And a lot of people said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’ So, if we don’t teach you how to deal with a certain child, how do you know you don’t treat children the same? You can’t,” said Gittens.
The DEI office was created in 2018 to address inequities within the diverse district.
The district’s enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year reflects significant differences in color, culture and language.
“There’s an imbalance that’s becoming much and much more imbalanced. Rather than looking at everybody in every culture and trying to make it work, instead, we’re looking less and less at that 47 and 13%,” Gittens said.
In alignment with federal guidelines, the district plans to reassign Jarrett Eady. His position will change from Director of Diversity and Inclusion to Director of Continuous Improvement, pending board approval.
A district spokesperson explained that the new position will support the district’s strategic plan.