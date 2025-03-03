Make-A-Wish grants Cape Coral teen her dream art studio

WINK News
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
A crowd gathered at the Walker family’s lanai for a big reveal. Teagan Walker, 15, has longed for a “she shed” for years.
“I can’t believe it’s like finally here. I’ve been waiting for this for like 6 years,” said Walker.
Make-A-Wish granted her wish with a blue backyard she shed, adorned with a sign above the door.
“Holy crap. I can’t believe this is actually here!” said Walker.
Her mother, Lauren Walker, shared that Teagan has been asking for this since fourth grade.
“She wanted us to put the original clubhouse in this tree behind me,” said Lauren Walker.
Lauren captured the moment on video as the shed arrived at their home.
“Holy mozzarella sticks. It’s huge,” Lauren Walker said.
Teagan’s journey has been challenging. She was born with two major heart complications.
“She had transposition of the great arteries,” said Lauren Walker. “That’s when your ventricles come down and they’re supposed to cross over. And hers didn’t.”
Teagan also had a large hole in her heart, which was discovered when she was four weeks old. She has undergone six surgeries and has lived with a pacemaker since she was a newborn.
While it keeps her from contact sports, it doesn’t interfere with her passion for creating.
“I’m a writer, and I write books, and then I turn that into multiple different things, like I do drawings and I create, like, show shows, and it’s really cool,” said Teagan Walker.
The she shed offers her a perfect space for peace and privacy.
“But it’s also a chill area, because this couch pulls out and it becomes a bed,” said Walker. “So yeah, I’ll be in here for a while.”
Teagan plans to study in her she shed. She’s an excellent student in the IB program at Cape Coral High School, where she started a creative writing club.
Her family sees her as a miracle.
“She is absolutely a miracle,” said Lauren Walker.
This moment is indeed a miracle for the Walker family and a testament to Teagan’s resilience and creativity.