Make-A-Wish grants Cape Coral teen her dream art studio

A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

A crowd gathered at the Walker family’s lanai for a big reveal. Teagan Walker, 15, has longed for a “she shed” for years.

“I can’t believe it’s like finally here. I’ve been waiting for this for like 6 years,” said Walker.

Make-A-Wish granted her wish with a blue backyard she shed, adorned with a sign above the door.

“Holy crap. I can’t believe this is actually here!” said Walker.

Her mother, Lauren Walker, shared that Teagan has been asking for this since fourth grade.

“She wanted us to put the original clubhouse in this tree behind me,” said Lauren Walker.

Lauren captured the moment on video as the shed arrived at their home.

“Holy mozzarella sticks. It’s huge,” Lauren Walker said.

Teagan’s journey has been challenging. She was born with two major heart complications.

“She had transposition of the great arteries,” said Lauren Walker. “That’s when your ventricles come down and they’re supposed to cross over. And hers didn’t.”

Teagan also had a large hole in her heart, which was discovered when she was four weeks old. She has undergone six surgeries and has lived with a pacemaker since she was a newborn.

While it keeps her from contact sports, it doesn’t interfere with her passion for creating.

“I’m a writer, and I write books, and then I turn that into multiple different things, like I do drawings and I create, like, show shows, and it’s really cool,” said Teagan Walker.

The she shed offers her a perfect space for peace and privacy.

“But it’s also a chill area, because this couch pulls out and it becomes a bed,” said Walker. “So yeah, I’ll be in here for a while.”

Teagan plans to study in her she shed. She’s an excellent student in the IB program at Cape Coral High School, where she started a creative writing club.

Her family sees her as a miracle.

“She is absolutely a miracle,” said Lauren Walker.

This moment is indeed a miracle for the Walker family and a testament to Teagan’s resilience and creativity.