The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a domestic dispute.

Deputies arrested Jose Mogro, 67, on Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting at a home located on McDill Drive in Port Charlotte.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Mogro, a witness, and the victim inside the master bedroom.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mogro and the witness were questioned separately and provided similar statements.

According to both people, the victim left the residence early Friday and returned home around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim allegedly made loud noises and slammed doors to wake the witness and Mogro.

Mogro asked the victim to be quieter, which she refused. He then went back into his bedroom and closed and locked his door because he did not feel safe based on how the victim was acting.

Approximately 20 minutes later, there was a loud banging on the master bedroom door, which they believed to be the victim.

Mogro armed himself with a firearm and went to the bedroom door.

As he opened the door, the victim immediately confronted him, swinging her arms and approaching him quickly.

Mogro told detectives he feared for his safety, leading to him firing the weapon into the victim’s chest, killing her.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Mogro was then transported to the Charlotte County Jail, where he was released on bail.