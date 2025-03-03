WINK News

Watch Now

Man arrested for fatal shooting of 20-year-old woman in Naples Manor

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Credit Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.

Deputies arrested Gael Garcia-Castro, 22, on Monday following an extensive investigation following the killing of 20-year-old Emily Ruiz on Feb. 26.

According to CCSO, Ruiz and Garcia-Castro did know one another, classifying the shooting as not random.

In Garcia-Castro’s arrest report, deputies wrote that Ruiz’s roommate, while attending to her injuries, witnessed Garcia-Castro, dressed in black, running away from the scene.

After obtaining several videos from multiple residential cameras, Garcia-Castro and another individual were seen walking to Ruiz’s home and running away after an undetermined amount of time.

On Saturday, Garcia-Castro walked into the Naples Jail Center, asking to speak with a detective. After being interviewed, Garcia-Castro was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

“Our dedicated detectives have been working virtually around the clock since this homicide happened, and they have identified and arrested the person responsible for taking this young woman’s life,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. 

Garcia-Castro was then transferred to the Naples Jail Center for further processing.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.