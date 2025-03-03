Man arrested for fatal shooting of 20-year-old woman in Naples Manor

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools. State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session starting tomorrow.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Deputies arrested Gael Garcia-Castro, 22, on Monday following an extensive investigation following the killing of 20-year-old Emily Ruiz on Feb. 26.
According to CCSO, Ruiz and Garcia-Castro did know one another, classifying the shooting as not random.
In Garcia-Castro’s arrest report, deputies wrote that Ruiz’s roommate, while attending to her injuries, witnessed Garcia-Castro, dressed in black, running away from the scene.
After obtaining several videos from multiple residential cameras, Garcia-Castro and another individual were seen walking to Ruiz’s home and running away after an undetermined amount of time.
On Saturday, Garcia-Castro walked into the Naples Jail Center, asking to speak with a detective. After being interviewed, Garcia-Castro was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
“Our dedicated detectives have been working virtually around the clock since this homicide happened, and they have identified and arrested the person responsible for taking this young woman’s life,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.
Garcia-Castro was then transferred to the Naples Jail Center for further processing.