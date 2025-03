Residents of Marco Island are urging town leaders to do more to protect their water supply.

One significant concern is runoff into the canals, which creates an environment conducive for algae blooms.

The city has initiated several projects to improve water quality, including a canal aeration pilot study. This program aims to increase oxygen levels in the waterways and is funded by $300,000 in legislative support.

The project is currently out to bid and scheduled to start in May.

In collaboration with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the city is also working on a restoration plan to address water body impairment.

Additionally, they have purchased a street sweeper to prevent debris from entering the canals and are seeking further state funding and grants to connect two dead-end canals on the island to enhance tidal flow.

Philip Smith, a resident of Marco Island for 27 years, expressed his hopes for these initiatives.

“I hope it’s a good thing. You know? The animals need it. I say fish, but all of them. Birds, pelicans, whatever,” said Smith.

A city spokesperson mentioned that Marco Island has cleaned out all city stormwater inlets and established a fertilizer registration for landscape companies to ensure they are in compliance with their ordinance.