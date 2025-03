The Naples Beach Storm Water Outfall Project, an $86 million initiative that has been in the works for decades, is crucial for preventing future floods.

Crews are currently working on stage two of the project, which is vital for protecting the beaches in Naples.

The Department of Environmental Protection has stated that no further beach renourishment will occur until all outfall pipes are replaced.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann faced challenges in initiating the project, as she repeatedly brought it up only to have the council reject it. However, construction is now in full swing, primarily affecting Gulf Shore Boulevard.

Detour signs guide drivers onto the main road on Third Street North, Fourth Avenue North, and Fifth Street North.

The project aims to improve the quality of filtered water discharged into the Gulf of Mexico and prevent future flooding on Gulf Shore Boulevard.

“I’ve been walking the dogs around here for years, and a couple, three years ago, maybe, there was a pipe project down on Third or Second,” said Dave Pittaway. “Then, for the past year, there’s been one over on the lake, over on the other side there.”

“And now they’ve got the whole street closed,” Pittaway said. “So yeah, that’s been going on a long time.”

WINK News has been on-site, observing the construction and detour signs. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, with possible night and weekend work.

The city expects stage two to be completed by the end of next year, bringing a long-awaited resolution to the ongoing construction and its impact on the community.