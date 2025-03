Credit: WINK News

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is progressing in restoring mangroves at the McGregor Preserve in Punta Rassa, just before the Sanibel Causeway.

After Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton, the majority of black mangroves at the preserve died after taking in too much saltwater. It’s a sad sight we all know too well: brown, wilted trees.

“Everything used to be nice and green, and now it’s just black,” said Dick Loer, who has been visiting Sanibel for around 30 years.

Last week, the dead vegetation was knocked down and is going to be removed to make way for new growth.

“I’m glad to hear that they’re doing some kind of effort to bring it back again,” said Loer.

It’s no easy job. According to SCCF, this is unprecedented, expensive and labor-intensive work that needs to be done on over 2,100 acres of conservation land.

While storm surge events have occurred periodically over Sanibel’s 5,000-year history, killing some trees in lower areas, SCCF said the kind of damage caused by Hurricane Ian hadn’t been seen since 1926.

“The mangroves are probably what saved most of these communities,” said Eric Engelhart, a Lehigh Acres resident. “They are replenishing, but they’re not replenishing fast enough, and they need help.”

SCCF is planning several volunteer plantings to restore the mangroves, and they’re looking for help.

The Marsh Madness event is happening on March 11. If you are interested in volunteering, sign up by clicking here.

To sign up for the event directly, click here.