The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash into a downtown Fort Myers building.

According to police, the driver, Justin Avila, was traveling down Hendry Street, turning onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, when they spun out, hitting All Out Bail Bonds early Monday morning.

Avila then attempted to bribe a witness of the crash to leave the scene. According to police, the witness refused.

After being refused, Avila then allegedly ran away from the scene.

Avila was then seen around the Fort Myers Police Station, where police arrested him.

Traffic cones and yellow caution tape were placed around the scene, as heavy structural damage to the building led to concerns of collapse.

Police have tagged the building as unsafe to enter, while law enforcement continues working the scene.

A tow truck was called to remove the truck from the building.

Maria Paterno, owner of All Out Bail Bonds, was called to the scene by police.

Senne spoke with Paterno about the events following the crash.

“I was quite shocked when I received the call,” said Paterno. “I was sound asleep when the call was made. I was told that the truck hit the office-side of the building.”

She was seen talking with structural engineers at the scene to see how soon she can reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Avila was charged with hit-and-run driving and resisting without violence. His bond was set at $650.

Correction: the driver was not charged with DUI. An earlier report indicated he was charged with DUI.